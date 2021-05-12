Major indices close at session lows. Lose 2%+ on the day

Technical Analysis

Dow fell -700 points at the lows

The major indices are closing at the session lows with each closing 2%+ lower on the day.

  • The major indices have closed lower for the third consecutive day.  
  • The NASDAQ index is leading the way, and is has moved down about -8.5% from the highs so far (in 9 trading days). 
  • Decliners to advancers is about 7 to 1 today.
  • The Vix index has a spiked to 27.46%, up 5.57%. The low was 21.66%
  • All sectors with the exception of energy were lower in the S&P
A look at the closing levels shows:
  • S&P index fell 89.2 points or -2.15% at 4062.90
  • NASDAQ index fell - -357.75 points or -2.67% at 13031.68
  • Dow fell -682.09 points or -1.99% at 33587.40
  • Russell 2000 fell -71.85 points or -3.26% at 2135.14
The stocks are on track for the worst week in more than six months  
The biggest losers in the Dow were led by Home Depot which felt -4.13%. Boeing fell -3.54%. Microsoft fell -2.91%.

The weakest of the Dow 30 stocks today
A look of some other losers include:

Some other weak stocks.

