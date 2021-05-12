Major indices close at session lows. Lose 2%+ on the day

Dow fell -700 points at the lows

The major indices are closing at the session lows with each closing 2%+ lower on the day.



The major indices have closed lower for the third consecutive day.

The NASDAQ index is leading the way, and is has moved down about -8.5% from the highs so far (in 9 trading days).

Decliners to advancers is about 7 to 1 today.

The Vix index has a spiked to 27.46%, up 5.57%. The low was 21.66%

All sectors with the exception of energy were lower in the S&P



A look at the closing levels shows:

S&P index fell 89.2 points or -2.15% at 4062.90



NASDAQ index fell - -357.75 points or -2.67% at 13031.68



Dow fell -682.09 points or -1.99% at 33587.40



Russell 2000 fell -71.85 points or -3.26% at 2135.14



The stocks are on track for the worst week in more than six months





The biggest losers in the Dow were led by Home Depot which felt -4.13%. Boeing fell -3.54%. Microsoft fell -2.91%.











A look of some other losers include:







