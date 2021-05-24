Major indices close higher

S&P and NASDAQ close higher for the second time in three days. NASDAQ still on track for its first monthly loss since October





S&P closes less than 1% from its all-time high



NASDAQ and S&P up for the second time in three days



Dow has been up for three consecutive day

A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index rose 41.28 points or 0.99% at 4197.10



NASDAQ rose 190.18 points or 1.41% at 13661.17.



Dow rose 186.14 point or 0.54% at 34393.98. Below are the changes, highs and lows for the major North American indices.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The major US indices close higher with the NASDAQ leading the way. Although the indices traded to new session highs in the last hour or so, and came off into the close, most of the gains were maintained.