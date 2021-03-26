Major indices close higher and near the highs for the day

NASDAQ down 5 of the last 6 trading weeks

Dow, S&P, NASDAQ had their best day in more than 2 weeks NASDAQ close lower



NASDAQ closes lower for the 5th time in 6 trading weeks



Dow transports close at a record



Dow, S&P and NASDAQ are now on a today winning streak

The final numbers are showing

S&P index rose 65.02 points or 1.66% at 3974.54



NASDAQ index rose 161.04 points or 1.24% at 13138.72



Dow rose 453.4 points or 1.39% at 33072.88



Russell 2000 index rose 38.36 points or 1.76% at 2221.48

For the trading week, the S&P index was the biggest winner at 1.57%. The NASDAQ index fell -0.58%. The Dow industrial average rose by 1.36%. Below are the percentage changes of the major global equity indices this week:





For the year to date:

Dow industrial average +8.06%



S&P index +5.82%



Nasdaq +1.94% With the Dow leading in 2021, what Dow stocks are leading? The top 10 Dow stocks in 2021 are:



The major indices are closing higher and near the highs for the day as buyers push prices higher in the last hour of trading. Trading conditions were once again very choppy trading today suggestive of a market that continues to have ebbs and flows: