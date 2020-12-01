Major indices close higher but come off highs in the last hour or so of trading
Technical Analysis
S&P and NASDAQ index is still close at record highsThe major indices close higher but come off the highs and last hour so trading. Nevertheless both the NASDAQ and S&P closed at record high levels. The NASDAQ closed at record highs for the 46th time this year.
A snapshot of the close shows:
- S&P index up 40.81 points or 1.13% at 3662.44. The new all time high price comes in at 3678.45
- the NASDAQ index close up 156.36 points or 1.28% at 12355.10. The new all-time intraday high price reached 12405.70
- the Dow industrial average rose 185.28 points or 29823.92. The high price did extend back above the 30,000 level to a high price of 30083.31