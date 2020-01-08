Major indices close higher but late selling sends indices lower on Baghdad bomb chatter
Nasdaq closes at a record
The major US indices are closing higher on the day. However some late day selling on Baghdad bomb chatter helped to push the indices off highs into the close.
Nevertheless the NASDAQ index is closing at a record level.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 15.88 points or 0.49% at 3253.06. The high price reached 3267.07. The low extended to 3236.67
- NASDAQ index rose 60.66 points or 0.67% at 9129.24. The high price reached 9168.88. The low extended to 9059.38
- Dow rose 161.45 points or 0.56% at 28745.20. The high price reached 28866.18. The low extended to 28522.51.