Major indices close higher in the day but near lows for the day

NASDAQ reaches a new all time high The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 13.43 points or 0.43% at 3131.29



NASDAQ index up 74.89 points or 0.74% at 10131.36



Dow industrial average up 131.14 points or 0.5% at 26156.10



The major indices close higher on the day but are also near lows for the day after some late day selling.