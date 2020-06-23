Major indices close higher in the day but near lows for the day

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow-industrial-average

Dow up for the 2nd straight day. NASDAQ closes at a record level after reaching a all time intraday high

The major indices close higher on the day but are also near lows for the day after some late day selling.
  • Dow close higher for the 2nd straight day
  • NASDAQ close higher for the 8th consecutive day
  • NASDAQ closes at a record level 
  • NASDAQ reaches a new all time high
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 13.43 points or 0.43% at 3131.29
  • NASDAQ index up 74.89 points or 0.74% at 10131.36
  • Dow industrial average up 131.14 points or 0.5% at 26156.10
