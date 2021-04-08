Major indices close higher. New record for the S&P.

Major indices close near highs for the day





A look at the final numbers are showing:

S&P index, up 17.22 points or 0.42% at 4097.17. The new all-time high comes in at 4098.19

NASDAQ index up 140.46 points or 1.03% at 13829.30. The high price reached 13830.14. The index is 265.33 points away from the high close.



Dow rose 57.31 points or 0.17% at 33503.57. The index is just 23.62 points from the all time high close. The all time high price reached 33617.95 (114.38 points higher). Yields were down again today which helped the Nasdaq type stocks. The small cap stocks also closed higher on the day after sharp declines yesterday.

Russell 2000 index is up 19.53 points or 0.88% at 2242.58



The major indices closed the day near record highs. The S&P is closing at a new record level. The Dow is closing about 24 points from its all time high at 33527.19. The Nasdaq is still 1.89% from its all time high close at 14095.47 (the all time high is 14175.12).