Major indices close higher on the day. S&P closes just below record close

Major indices all closed higher led by the NASDAQ index

NASDAQ leads the way with a 0.76% gain



Dow industrial average trades up as much as 229 points at the highs. Closed up 57 points



S&P and NASDAQ up three of the last four trading days



S&P closes just below record closing level

The closing levels are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 54.77 points or 0.15% at 36142.21



S&P index rose 18.1 points or 0.39% at 4700.91. The high close level is 4701.69.



NASDAQ index rose 120.02 points or 0.76% at 15973.87. The index is closing within 0.32% of a new all-time closing level (at 16024.78)

