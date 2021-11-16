Major indices close higher on the day. S&P closes just below record close

Technical Analysis

Major indices all closed higher led by the NASDAQ index

The major indices closed higher on the day
  • NASDAQ leads the way with a 0.76% gain
  • Dow industrial average trades up as much as 229 points at the highs. Closed up 57 points
  • S&P and NASDAQ up three of the last four trading days
  • S&P closes just below record closing level
The closing levels are showing:
  • Dow industrial average rose 54.77 points or 0.15% at 36142.21
  • S&P index rose 18.1 points or 0.39% at 4700.91. The high close level is 4701.69.
  • NASDAQ index rose 120.02 points or 0.76% at 15973.87. The index is closing within 0.32% of a new all-time closing level (at 16024.78)
