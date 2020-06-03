Major indices close higher. S&P on longest winning streak since February

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow rises for the 3rd straight day and leads the charge

The major indices are closing higher. The S&P index is on the longest winning streak since February (4 days). The NASDAQ 100 did trade above its all-time closing level but backed off into the close. The Dow industrial average is up for the 3rd straight day and led the charge with a 2.05% gain. 

The final numbers for the day are showing:
  • S&P index +42.05 points or 1.36% at 3122.87. The high price reached 3130.94. The low price extended to 3098.90
  • NASDAQ index rose 74.535 points or 0.78% at 9682.91. The high price reached 9707.78. The low price extended to 9627.17
  • Dow industrial average rose 527.24 points or 2.05% at 26269.89. The high price reached 26337.75. The low price extended to 25906.88
Boeing led the charge today with a gain of 12.93%. Lagging in the Dow 30 was Home Depot with a -0.71% decline.  Traders are rotating out of the winners into the laggards.

The US stocks are closing higher.
