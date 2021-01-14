Major indices close lower after giving up earlier gains

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Dow first 2 day losing streak since December 10

The major indices are all closing lower with the S&P index losing the most ground on the day. In contrast the small-cap Russell 2000 is closing at a record. The Dow closed lower for the 2nd consecutive day. This was the 1st 2 day losing streak since December 10.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -14.3 points or -0.3% at 3795.54. The high price reached 3823.60. The index closes just off it's session lows at 3792.86
  • Nasdaq fell -16.314 points or -0.12% at 13112.63. The high reached 13220.15. The low was down at 13098.41
  • The Dow fell -68.95 points or -0.22% at 30991.52. The high reached 31223.78. The low extended to 30982.24.
  • The Russell 2000 index close up 2.12%
In the European equity markets today, the major indices close higher with the exception of the Italian FTSE MIB.  The UK FTSE 100 led the way with a 0.84% gain. 

Below are the percentage changes and ranges for the major indices in Europe and North American today.

The percentage changes of the major indices
