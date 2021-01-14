Major indices close lower after giving up earlier gains

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -14.3 points or -0.3% at 3795.54. The high price reached 3823.60. The index closes just off it's session lows at 3792.86



Nasdaq fell -16.314 points or -0.12% at 13112.63. The high reached 13220.15. The low was down at 13098.41

The Dow fell -68.95 points or -0.22% at 30991.52. The high reached 31223.78. The low extended to 30982.24.

The Russell 2000 index close up 2.12%

In the European equity markets today, the major indices close higher with the exception of the Italian FTSE MIB. The UK FTSE 100 led the way with a 0.84% gain.







Below are the percentage changes and ranges for the major indices in Europe and North American today.







