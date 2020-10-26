Major indices close lower but off there lowest levels
Technical Analysis
Dow, S&P, NASDAQ close below their 50 day moving averagesThe rise to record Covid cases and the inability to reach a coronavirus stimulus deal has led to a sharp fall in the major indices to start the week.
The good news is that the prices are closing off there lowest levels. Some highlights include
- Each of the major indices close below their 50 day moving averages
- Dow industrial average was down -965 points at its worst level. The NASDAQ index was down -327 points and the S&P index was down -100 points at the lows
- S&P 500 at its worst day since September 23
- All 11 sectors of the S&P closed in the red
- NASDAQ closed lower for the 7th time in 10 days
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -64.45 points or -1.86% at 3400.94
- NASDAQ index -189.34 points or -1.64% at 11358.93
- Dow industrial average -649.86 points or -2.29% at 27685.73