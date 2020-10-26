Major indices close lower but off there lowest levels

Dow, S&P, NASDAQ close below their 50 day moving averages





The good news is that the prices are closing off there lowest levels. Some highlights include Each of the major indices close below their 50 day moving averages

Dow industrial average was down -965 points at its worst level. The NASDAQ index was down -327 points and the S&P index was down -100 points at the lows



S&P 500 at its worst day since September 23



All 11 sectors of the S&P closed in the red



NASDAQ closed lower for the 7th time in 10 days

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -64.45 points or -1.86% at 3400.94



NASDAQ index -189.34 points or -1.64% at 11358.93



Dow industrial average -649.86 points or -2.29% at 27685.73



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The rise to record Covid cases and the inability to reach a coronavirus stimulus deal has led to a sharp fall in the major indices to start the week.