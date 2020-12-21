Broad indices close lower but well off the worst levels of the day
Technical Analysis
Dow closes marginally higher
The US border indices are closing lower on the day but well off the worst levels. The Dow industrial average is closing marginally higher.
A look at the final numbers are showing.
- S&P index fell -14.47 points or -0.39% to 3694.94
- NASDAQ index fell -13.122 points or -0.10% to 12742.53
- Dow rose 36.94 points or 0.12% to 30215.99
Although the broader indices close lower, the gains off the lows were impressive.
- The S&P index was down -1.97% the lows
- the NASDAQ index is down -1.81% the lows
- the Dow industrial average was down -1.4% at the lows
Despite the declines in the S&P and NASDAQ, the come back off the lows was significant.
him