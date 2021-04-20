Major indices close lower. Dow dipped below the 34,000 level
Major indices down for the second straight dayIt's not a good start to the week as the major indices closed for the second straight day.
- S&P index fell -28.3 to points or my 0.68% at 4134.93
- NASDAQ index fell -128.49 points or -0.92% at 13786.27
- Dow -256.27 points or -0.75% at 33821.36
After the close Netflix recorded first-quarter numbers including
- EPS of $3.75 versus an estimate of $2.98.
- Revenues came in at $7.16 billion versus estimate $7.14 billion
- streaming paid net change 3.98 million versus 6.929 estimate
- sees second-quarter streaming paid net change of 1 million versus estimate 4.44 million
- sees second-quarter EPS of $3.16 versus estimate of $2.67
- Netflix to repurchase up to $5 billion of common stock beginning in 2021
- first-quarter streaming paid memberships 207.6 million versus estimate 210 million
- Sees fiscal year operating margin of 20% versus 20.3% estimate
Netflix says that the pull forward from the Covid will impact new subscriber adds.
The stock is down -9.38% or $-52 at $497 in after-hours trading.