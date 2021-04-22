Major indices close lower. Down 3 of 4 days this week
Technical Analysis
Major indices down around 0.9% on the day
The major US indices all closed lower on the day with each down similar amounts of about -0.93%.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index fell -38.44 points or -0.92% at 4134.90
- Nasdaq down -131.8 points or -0.94% at 13818.41
- Dow -321.41 points or -0.94% at 33815.90
Intel reported after the close and beat on the tops and bottom lines, but true to the earnings reaction, the stock is lower.