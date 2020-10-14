Major indices close lower for the 2nd consecutive day
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ leads the way lower
The major indices close lower for the 2nd consecutive day. The NASDAQ index was the weakestof the majors today.
Some highlights:
- S&P and NASDAQ index is trading lesson 3% from the all-time high
- Stocks have their first 2 day losing streak since September 18
- The Dow industrial average turned back for 2020
- UnitedHealth care was the biggest drag on the Dow
- Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks fell by -0.93%
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P index fell -23.32 points or -0.66% to 3488.61. The high price reached 3527.94. The low price extended to 3480.55
- The NASDAQ index fell -95.166 points or -0.80% to 11768.73. It's high price reached 11939.91. The low price extended to 11714.35
- The Dow industrial average closed down -165.83 points or -0.58% to 28513.98. The high price reached 28792.56. The low extended to 28461.73.