NASDAQ leads the way lower

The major indices close lower for the 2nd consecutive day. The NASDAQ index was the weakest





Some highlights:

S&P and NASDAQ index is trading lesson 3% from the all-time high



Stocks have their first 2 day losing streak since September 18



The Dow industrial average turned back for 2020



UnitedHealth care was the biggest drag on the Dow



Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks fell by -0.93%







The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index fell -23.32 points or -0.66% to 3488.61. The high price reached 3527.94. The low price extended to 3480.55



The NASDAQ index fell -95.166 points or -0.80% to 11768.73. It's high price reached 11939.91. The low price extended to 11714.35



The Dow industrial average closed down -165.83 points or -0.58% to 28513.98. The high price reached 28792.56. The low extended to 28461.73.





