Major indices close lower for the second time in three trading days
Technical Analysis
Nvidia and Cisco earnings after the closeThe major indices are closing lower for the second time in three days. Energy, financials, materials lead the declines. Nvidia and Cisco on tap to release earnings after the close.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -211.17 points or -0.58% at 35931.04
- S&P index -12.21 points or -0.26% at 4688.70
- NASDAQ index -52.27 points or -0.33% at 15921.58
- Russell 2000 index is down - -28.02 points or -1.16% at 2377.00
The sector winners include:
- real estate, +0.65%
- discretionary +0.59%
- healthcare +0.17%
- utilities +0.14%
The sector losers include:
- energy, -1.74%
- financials -1.11%
- materials -0.63%
- industrials -0.56%