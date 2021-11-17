Major indices close lower for the second time in three trading days

Nvidia and Cisco earnings after the close





The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -211.17 points or -0.58% at 35931.04



S&P index -12.21 points or -0.26% at 4688.70



NASDAQ index -52.27 points or -0.33% at 15921.58



Russell 2000 index is down - -28.02 points or -1.16% at 2377.00

The sector winners include:

real estate, +0.65%



discretionary +0.59%



healthcare +0.17%



utilities +0.14%

The sector losers include: energy, -1.74%

financials -1.11%



materials -0.63%



industrials -0.56%







The major indices are closing lower for the second time in three days. Energy, financials, materials lead the declines. Nvidia and Cisco on tap to release earnings after the close.