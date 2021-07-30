Major indices close lower led by Amazon and concerns about Covid variant

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Stocks close near session lows

Highlights for the day:
  • Dow S&P close lower for the third day in four sessions
  • Major averages post weekly losses
  • S&P has six straight monthly gain
  • NASDAQ snaps two day win streak
  • Dow S&P, NASDAQ post gains for July
Hurting the indices and market today was Amazon which fell -7.5% or $-269.94 after revenue shortfall and expectations towards lower revenue growth ahead. 

Airlines also fell sharply with American Airlines down -3.73% and United Airlines down -3.63%.  Concerns about Covid and restrictions starting to weigh on the airlines more.

The final numbers for the day are showing:
  • Dow -149.45 or -0.43% at 34935.08
  • S&P -23.88 points or -0.54% at 4395.27
  • NASDAQ -105.59 points or -0.71% at 14672.68
  • Russell 2000 -13.70 points or -0.62% at 2226.24
For the week: 
  • Dow fell -0.36%
  • S&P index fell -0.33%
  • NASDAQ index fell -1.11%
For the month:
  • Dow rose 0.87%
  • S&P index rose 1.8%
  • NASDAQ index rose 1.04%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose