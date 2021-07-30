Major indices close lower led by Amazon and concerns about Covid variant
Technical Analysis
Stocks close near session lowsHighlights for the day:
- Dow S&P close lower for the third day in four sessions
- Major averages post weekly losses
- S&P has six straight monthly gain
- NASDAQ snaps two day win streak
- Dow S&P, NASDAQ post gains for July
Hurting the indices and market today was Amazon which fell -7.5% or $-269.94 after revenue shortfall and expectations towards lower revenue growth ahead.
Airlines also fell sharply with American Airlines down -3.73% and United Airlines down -3.63%. Concerns about Covid and restrictions starting to weigh on the airlines more.
The final numbers for the day are showing:
- Dow -149.45 or -0.43% at 34935.08
- S&P -23.88 points or -0.54% at 4395.27
- NASDAQ -105.59 points or -0.71% at 14672.68
- Russell 2000 -13.70 points or -0.62% at 2226.24
For the week:
- Dow fell -0.36%
- S&P index fell -0.33%
- NASDAQ index fell -1.11%
For the month:
- Dow rose 0.87%
- S&P index rose 1.8%
- NASDAQ index rose 1.04%