Major indices close lower led by Amazon and concerns about Covid variant

Dow S&P close lower for the third day in four sessions



Major averages post weekly losses



S&P has six straight monthly gain



NASDAQ snaps two day win streak



Dow S&P, NASDAQ post gains for July



Hurting the indices and market today was Amazon which fell -7.5% or $-269.94 after revenue shortfall and expectations towards lower revenue growth ahead.





Airlines also fell sharply with American Airlines down -3.73% and United Airlines down -3.63%. Concerns about Covid and restrictions starting to weigh on the airlines more.







The final numbers for the day are showing:



Dow -149.45 or -0.43% at 34935.08

S&P -23.88 points or -0.54% at 4395.27



NASDAQ -105.59 points or -0.71% at 14672.68



Russell 2000 -13.70 points or -0.62% at 2226.24 For the week:

Dow fell -0.36%



S&P index fell -0.33%



NASDAQ index fell -1.11%

For the month: