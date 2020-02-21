Major indices close lower. Indices also lower for the week
Technical Analysis
All-time highs were made but Thursday and Friday selling take the gains awayThe major stock indices are ending the day lower with the NASDAQ falling by -1.79%. In a week where the NASDAQ and S&P index made new all-time highs, selling on Thursday and Friday have taken those gains away. The major indices are ending the week lower.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -227.30 points or -0.78% at 28992.68
- S&P index -35.55 points or -1.05% at 3337.68
- NASDAQ index -174.38 points or -1.79% at 9576.59.
For the week, the Dow industrial average was the weakest followed closely by the NASDAQ index:
- Dow industrial average, -1.46%
- S&P index, -1.07%
- Nasdaq index -1.39%