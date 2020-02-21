Major indices close lower. Indices also lower for the week

All-time highs were made but Thursday and Friday selling take the gains away





The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -227.30 points or -0.78% at 28992.68



S&P index -35.55 points or -1.05% at 3337.68



NASDAQ index -174.38 points or -1.79% at 9576.59.

For the week, the Dow industrial average was the weakest followed closely by the NASDAQ index:

Dow industrial average, -1.46%



S&P index, -1.07%



Nasdaq index -1.39%

ForexLive

The major stock indices are ending the day lower with the NASDAQ falling by -1.79%. In a week where the NASDAQ and S&P index made new all-time highs, selling on Thursday and Friday have taken those gains away. The major indices are ending the week lower.