Major indices close lower. NASDAQ index sheds 1%

Dow snaps five they win streak 

The NASDAQ index is leading the decline with its biggest decline in three weeks. It also increases the up one day/down the next day string to 11 consecutive days.

  • S&P index is down for the second time in three days
  • Dow industrial average snaps it's a five date when streak
  • NASDAQ index falls over -1%
  • Discretionary move felt -1.22%
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average -23.4 points or -0.07% at 34,576.98.
  • NASDAQ index -141.82 points or -1.03% at 13,614.51
  • Russell 2000 index -18.58 points or -0.81% at 2279
  • S&P index fell -15.3 points or -0.36% at 4192.82
Leading the Dow 30 to the upside today is Merck, +2.15% and Procter & Gamble +1.81%.

Dow winners
The losers of the Dow, were led by Intel -2.16% and Boeing -2.10%.

Dow losers
The meme stocks get back some of their strong gains seen of late, with Bed Bath & Beyond leading the way at -27.88%. AMC entertainment felt -17.95% after trading as high as $72+ yesterday (and closing up over 90% yesterday).

Meme stocks fell today
On the topside, Ford and GM had big days to the upside with Ford rising by 7.31% and General Motors rising by 6.39%.

Ford and GM outperformed
