Major indices close lower. NASDAQ index sheds 1%
Technical Analysis
Dow snaps five they win streakThe NASDAQ index is leading the decline with its biggest decline in three weeks. It also increases the up one day/down the next day string to 11 consecutive days.
- S&P index is down for the second time in three days
- Dow industrial average snaps it's a five date when streak
- NASDAQ index falls over -1%
- Discretionary move felt -1.22%
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -23.4 points or -0.07% at 34,576.98.
- NASDAQ index -141.82 points or -1.03% at 13,614.51
- Russell 2000 index -18.58 points or -0.81% at 2279
- S&P index fell -15.3 points or -0.36% at 4192.82
Leading the Dow 30 to the upside today is Merck, +2.15% and Procter & Gamble +1.81%.
The losers of the Dow, were led by Intel -2.16% and Boeing -2.10%.
The meme stocks get back some of their strong gains seen of late, with Bed Bath & Beyond leading the way at -27.88%. AMC entertainment felt -17.95% after trading as high as $72+ yesterday (and closing up over 90% yesterday).
On the topside, Ford and GM had big days to the upside with Ford rising by 7.31% and General Motors rising by 6.39%.