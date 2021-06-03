Major indices close lower. NASDAQ index sheds 1%

S&P index is down for the second time in three days



Dow industrial average snaps it's a five date when streak



NASDAQ index falls over -1%



Discretionary move felt -1.22%



The final numbers are showing:



Dow industrial average -23.4 points or -0.07% at 34,576.98.



NASDAQ index -141.82 points or -1.03% at 13,614.51



Russell 2000 index -18.58 points or -0.81% at 2279



S&P index fell -15.3 points or -0.36% at 4192.82

Leading the Dow 30 to the upside today is Merck, +2.15% and Procter & Gamble +1.81%.











The losers of the Dow, were led by Intel -2.16% and Boeing -2.10%.











The meme stocks get back some of their strong gains seen of late, with Bed Bath & Beyond leading the way at -27.88%. AMC entertainment felt -17.95% after trading as high as $72+ yesterday (and closing up over 90% yesterday).









On the topside, Ford and GM had big days to the upside with Ford rising by 7.31% and General Motors rising by 6.39%.









