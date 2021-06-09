Major indices close lower on the day. Dow post three days losing streak

Dow the worst performer

The major indices lost steam and moved lower in the last hour of trading.



NASDAQ composite index closes lower for the first time four days



NASDAQ 100 close higher for the fourth straight day



Dow has its worst performance in three weeks



Dow posts a three-day losing streak



S&P closes lower for the second time in three days. Fails to stay above the all-time high closing level



S&P index fell -7.64 points or -0.18% at 4219.82



NASDAQ index fell -13.16 points or -0.09% at 13911.75



Dow felt -153.01 points or -0.44% at 34446.81. The small-cap Russell 2000 index closed down -16.62 points or -0.71% at 2327.14. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

A look at the major indices shows: