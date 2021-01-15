Major indices close lower with the NASDAQ leading the way

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -27.29 points or -0.72% at 3768.25



NASDAQ index -114.13 points or -0.87% at 12998.56



Dow -177.26 points or -0.57% at 30814.26

Russell 2000 index -33.107 points or -1.53% at 2122.26.



Below are the percentage changes and ranges of the major indices. European shares also ended lower with the Spain Ibex leading the way at -1.69%. The German DAX fell -1.44%.









For the week, the major indices all ended lower:



Dow industrial average -0.91%

S&P index -1.48%



NASDAQ index -1.54%

In the European markets: