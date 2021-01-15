Major indices close lower with the NASDAQ leading the way
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ down -0.87%All 3 major indices are ending the day lower. The NASDAQ led the way with a decline of -0.87. Both the S&P index and Dow industrial average never traded above unchanged on the day. The Russell 2000 which outperformed yesterday, underperform today with a decline of -1.46%
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -27.29 points or -0.72% at 3768.25
- NASDAQ index -114.13 points or -0.87% at 12998.56
- Dow -177.26 points or -0.57% at 30814.26
- Russell 2000 index -33.107 points or -1.53% at 2122.26.
Below are the percentage changes and ranges of the major indices. European shares also ended lower with the Spain Ibex leading the way at -1.69%. The German DAX fell -1.44%.
For the week, the major indices all ended lower:
- Dow industrial average -0.91%
- S&P index -1.48%
- NASDAQ index -1.54%
In the European markets:
- German DAX, -1.86%
- France's CAC, -1.67%
- UK's FTSE 100, -2.0%
- Spain's Ibex, -2.11%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.81%