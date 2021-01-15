Major indices close lower with the NASDAQ leading the way

Technical Analysis

NASDAQ down -0.87%

All 3 major indices are ending the day lower. The NASDAQ led the way with a decline of -0.87. Both the S&P index and Dow industrial average never traded above unchanged on the day. The Russell 2000 which outperformed yesterday, underperform today with a decline of -1.46%

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -27.29 points or -0.72% at 3768.25
  • NASDAQ index -114.13 points or -0.87% at 12998.56
  • Dow -177.26 points or -0.57% at 30814.26
  • Russell 2000 index -33.107 points or -1.53% at 2122.26.
Below are the percentage changes and ranges of the major indices. European shares also ended lower with the Spain Ibex leading the way at -1.69%. The German DAX fell -1.44%.

For the week, the major indices all ended lower:
  • Dow industrial average -0.91%
  • S&P index -1.48%
  • NASDAQ index -1.54%
In the European markets:
  • German DAX, -1.86%
  • France's CAC, -1.67%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -2.0%
  • Spain's Ibex, -2.11%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.81%
