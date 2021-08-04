Major indices close mixed. Dow down. Nasdaq higher.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow moves down over -300 points. S&P down after record close yesterday

The major indices are closing mixed.
  • NASDAQ closes with a three day win streak
  • S&P closes lower after yesterday's record close
  • Dow, S&P close near session lows
  • Dow was down -325 points at the low. Close just off that low level
  • Dow has its worst day in more than two weeks
  • Russell 2000 closes at session lows
  • communications +0.24%, technology +0.19% show gains
  • energy -2.9%,industrials -1.37%, consumer Staples -1.26%, materials -1.26% we the declines
The final numbers are showing
  • Dow industrial average -323.34 points or -0.92% at 34793.06
  • S&P index -20.46 points or -0.46% at 4402.69
  • NASDAQ index up 19.24 points or 0.13% at 14780.53
  • Russell 2000 fell -27.24 points or -1.23% at 2196.34
If you were an investor in RobinHood, you are saying, "what declines?". 

Those shares of the retail broker surged higher today and reached an intraday high of $85, before moving lower. The price still closed at $70.39, up $23.59 or 50.41% on the day. 

Recall the shares went public on Thursday at $38 share and close the first day at $34.82.

Other big gainer today included:
  • Novavax, +18.68%
  • Zoom, +6.91%
  • AMD, +5.5%
  • Roblox, +5.39%
  • Snap, +4.82%
  • Tencent, +4.28%
  • Chewy, +3.94%
  • Crowdstrike, +3.87%
  • Nvidia, +2.33%
The biggest Dow gainer (there were only 2 of 30) were:
  • salesforce, +1.26%
  • Nike, +0.42%
Losers today included:
  • AMC, -11.18%
  • GM, -8.95%
  • Koss, -7.17%
  • Worthington industries -5.18%
  • Ford Motor, -4.99%
  • Bed Bath and Beyond, -4.67%
  • Schlumberger, -4.46%
  • Snowflake, -3.95%
  • Gamestop, -3.78%
  • Delta Air, -3.57%
  • Southwest Air, -3.46%
The biggest Dow losers were:
  • Amgen, -6.46%
  • Chevron, -2.26%
  • Dow, -1.99%
  • Walgreens, -1.98%
  • Caterpillar, -1.89%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose