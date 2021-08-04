Major indices close mixed. Dow down. Nasdaq higher.

The major indices are closing mixed.



Dow industrial average -323.34 points or -0.92% at 34793.06



S&P index -20.46 points or -0.46% at 4402.69



NASDAQ index up 19.24 points or 0.13% at 14780.53



Russell 2000 fell -27.24 points or -1.23% at 2196.34



If you were an investor in RobinHood, you are saying, "what declines?".





Those shares of the retail broker surged higher today and reached an intraday high of $85, before moving lower. The price still closed at $70.39, up $23.59 or 50.41% on the day.





Recall the shares went public on Thursday at $38 share and close the first day at $34.82.





Other big gainer today included:



Novavax, +18.68%

Zoom, +6.91%

AMD, +5.5%

Roblox, +5.39%

Snap, +4.82%

Tencent, +4.28%

Chewy, +3.94%

Crowdstrike, +3.87%

Nvidia, +2.33% The biggest Dow gainer (there were only 2 of 30) were: salesforce, +1.26%



Nike, +0.42% Losers today included:



AMC, -11.18%

GM, -8.95%

Koss, -7.17%

Worthington industries -5.18%

Ford Motor, -4.99%

Bed Bath and Beyond, -4.67%

Schlumberger, -4.46%

Snowflake, -3.95%

Gamestop, -3.78%

Delta Air, -3.57%

Southwest Air, -3.46% The biggest Dow losers were:

Amgen, -6.46%



Chevron, -2.26%



Dow, -1.99%

Walgreens, -1.98%



Caterpillar, -1.89%





