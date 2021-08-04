Major indices close mixed. Dow down. Nasdaq higher.
Technical Analysis
Dow moves down over -300 points. S&P down after record close yesterday
The major indices are closing mixed.
The final numbers are showing
- NASDAQ closes with a three day win streak
- S&P closes lower after yesterday's record close
- Dow, S&P close near session lows
- Dow was down -325 points at the low. Close just off that low level
- Dow has its worst day in more than two weeks
- Russell 2000 closes at session lows
- communications +0.24%, technology +0.19% show gains
- energy -2.9%,industrials -1.37%, consumer Staples -1.26%, materials -1.26% we the declines
- Dow industrial average -323.34 points or -0.92% at 34793.06
- S&P index -20.46 points or -0.46% at 4402.69
- NASDAQ index up 19.24 points or 0.13% at 14780.53
- Russell 2000 fell -27.24 points or -1.23% at 2196.34
If you were an investor in RobinHood, you are saying, "what declines?".
Those shares of the retail broker surged higher today and reached an intraday high of $85, before moving lower. The price still closed at $70.39, up $23.59 or 50.41% on the day.
Recall the shares went public on Thursday at $38 share and close the first day at $34.82.
Other big gainer today included:
- Novavax, +18.68%
- Zoom, +6.91%
- AMD, +5.5%
- Roblox, +5.39%
- Snap, +4.82%
- Tencent, +4.28%
- Chewy, +3.94%
- Crowdstrike, +3.87%
- Nvidia, +2.33%
The biggest Dow gainer (there were only 2 of 30) were:
- salesforce, +1.26%
- Nike, +0.42%
Losers today included:
- AMC, -11.18%
- GM, -8.95%
- Koss, -7.17%
- Worthington industries -5.18%
- Ford Motor, -4.99%
- Bed Bath and Beyond, -4.67%
- Schlumberger, -4.46%
- Snowflake, -3.95%
- Gamestop, -3.78%
- Delta Air, -3.57%
- Southwest Air, -3.46%
The biggest Dow losers were:
- Amgen, -6.46%
- Chevron, -2.26%
- Dow, -1.99%
- Walgreens, -1.98%
- Caterpillar, -1.89%