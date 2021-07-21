Major indices close near session highs

The NASDAQ index leads the way in a close finish

The major stock indices are all surging into the close and closing near their highs for the day
  • Dow S&P, NASDAQ post 2-day gains
  • Dow S&P and NASDAQ erase losses from Monday's a selloff
  • Dow has best today rally since early March
  • S&P and NASDAQ has best today rally in two months
  • Dow, S&P close 1% from the all-time highs
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average rose 285.75 points or 0.83% at 34,797.74
  • S&P index rose 35.59 points or 0.82% at 4358.65
  • NASDAQ index rose 133.08 points or 0.92% at 14,631.95
  • Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks rose 39.75 points or 1.81% at 2234.05
Energy related stocks were some of the big gainer is along with financials. Looking at the Dow 30 the big gators included:
  • Chevron, +3.41%
  • Boeing, +2.51%
  • Goldman Sachs, +2.4%
  • American Express, +2.19%
  • J.P. Morgan, +2.10%
  • Dow Chemical, +1.86%
The biggest decline or in the Dow included:
  • Amgen, -0.81%
  • Apple, -0.53%
  • Walmart, -0.49%
  • Procter & Gamble, -0.38%
  • 3M, -0.03%
Other big gainers today included:
  • Chipotle, +11.54%
  • Nio, +5.86%
  • Lam research, +4.95%
  • Deutsche Bank, +4.89%
  • Schlumberger, +4.41%
  • Square, +4.39%
  • Nvidia, +4.27%
Big losers today included:
  • AMC, -5.55%
  • Netflix, -3.25%
  • Gamestop, -2.93%
  • Box, -2.65%
  • General Mills, -1.55%
