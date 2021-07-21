Major indices close near session highs
Technical Analysis
The NASDAQ index leads the way in a close finish
The major stock indices are all surging into the close and closing near their highs for the day
- Dow S&P, NASDAQ post 2-day gains
- Dow S&P and NASDAQ erase losses from Monday's a selloff
- Dow has best today rally since early March
- S&P and NASDAQ has best today rally in two months
- Dow, S&P close 1% from the all-time highs
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 285.75 points or 0.83% at 34,797.74
- S&P index rose 35.59 points or 0.82% at 4358.65
- NASDAQ index rose 133.08 points or 0.92% at 14,631.95
- Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks rose 39.75 points or 1.81% at 2234.05
Energy related stocks were some of the big gainer is along with financials. Looking at the Dow 30 the big gators included:
- Chevron, +3.41%
- Boeing, +2.51%
- Goldman Sachs, +2.4%
- American Express, +2.19%
- J.P. Morgan, +2.10%
- Dow Chemical, +1.86%
The biggest decline or in the Dow included:
- Amgen, -0.81%
- Apple, -0.53%
- Walmart, -0.49%
- Procter & Gamble, -0.38%
- 3M, -0.03%
Other big gainers today included:
- Chipotle, +11.54%
- Nio, +5.86%
- Lam research, +4.95%
- Deutsche Bank, +4.89%
- Schlumberger, +4.41%
- Square, +4.39%
- Nvidia, +4.27%
Big losers today included:
- AMC, -5.55%
- Netflix, -3.25%
- Gamestop, -2.93%
- Box, -2.65%
- General Mills, -1.55%