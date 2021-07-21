Major indices close near session highs

The NASDAQ index leads the way in a close finish

The major stock indices are all surging into the close and closing near their highs for the day



Dow S&P, NASDAQ post 2-day gains



Dow S&P and NASDAQ erase losses from Monday's a selloff



Dow has best today rally since early March



S&P and NASDAQ has best today rally in two months



Dow, S&P close 1% from the all-time highs



The final numbers are showing:



Dow industrial average rose 285.75 points or 0.83% at 34,797.74



S&P index rose 35.59 points or 0.82% at 4358.65



NASDAQ index rose 133.08 points or 0.92% at 14,631.95



Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks rose 39.75 points or 1.81% at 2234.05

Energy related stocks were some of the big gainer is along with financials. Looking at the Dow 30 the big gators included:



Chevron, +3.41%



Boeing, +2.51%



Goldman Sachs, +2.4%



American Express, +2.19%



J.P. Morgan, +2.10%



Dow Chemical, +1.86%

The biggest decline or in the Dow included:



Amgen, -0.81%



Apple, -0.53%



Walmart, -0.49%



Procter & Gamble, -0.38%



3M, -0.03%

Other big gainers today included:



Chipotle, +11.54%



Nio, +5.86%



Lam research, +4.95%



Deutsche Bank, +4.89%



Schlumberger, +4.41%

Square, +4.39%

Nvidia, +4.27% Big losers today included:

