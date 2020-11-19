Major indices close near session highs. Snap 2 day losing streak
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index leads the wayThe NASDAQ and S&P index are closing near session highs. In the process they are snapping a 2 day losing streak. The Dow industrial average also euros but at a more modest pace.
The final numbers for the day are showing:
- S&P index up 14.08 points or 0.39% at 3581.87
- NASDAQ index up 103.11 points or 0.87% at 11904.71
- Dow industrial average up at 44.81 points or 0.15% at 29483.23
Despite the gains, the S&P index is on track for a weekly loss.
Some leaders today include:
- Goodrx, +12.47%. The online pharmaceutical company was hit hard over the last few days on the news that Amazon would be entering that market
- Crowdstrike, +4.52%
- Wells Fargo, +4.43%
- Slack, +4.41%
- AMD, +3.7%
- Square, +3.39%
- Alcoa, +3.33%
- Salesforce, +2.93%
- Tesla, +2.54%
- First Solar, +2.5%
- Beyond Meat, +2.48%
Some losers today include:
- Exxon Mobil, -3.72%
- General Dynamics, -2.29%
- United health, -2.18%
- Booking.com, -1.69%
- Walt Disney, -1.52%
- Amgen, -1.36%
- Charles Schwab, -1.28%
- Chubb, -1.25%
- AT&T, -1.19%
- Walgreen boots, -0.99%
- FedEx, -0.99%
- MasterCard, -0.6%
- Gilead, -0.44%