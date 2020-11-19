Major indices close near session highs. Snap 2 day losing streak

NASDAQ index leads the way





The final numbers for the day are showing:

S&P index up 14.08 points or 0.39% at 3581.87



NASDAQ index up 103.11 points or 0.87% at 11904.71



Dow industrial average up at 44.81 points or 0.15% at 29483.23

Despite the gains, the S&P index is on track for a weekly loss.



Some leaders today include:

Goodrx, +12.47%. The online pharmaceutical company was hit hard over the last few days on the news that Amazon would be entering that market

Crowdstrike, +4.52%

Wells Fargo, +4.43%



Slack, +4.41%

AMD, +3.7%

Square, +3.39%

Alcoa, +3.33%



Salesforce, +2.93%

Tesla, +2.54%

First Solar, +2.5%

Beyond Meat, +2.48%

Some losers today include: Exxon Mobil, -3.72%



General Dynamics, -2.29%



United health, -2.18%



Booking.com, -1.69%



Walt Disney, -1.52%



Amgen, -1.36%



Charles Schwab, -1.28%



Chubb, -1.25%



AT&T, -1.19%



Walgreen boots, -0.99%



FedEx, -0.99%



MasterCard, -0.6%



Gilead, -0.44%



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The NASDAQ and S&P index are closing near session highs. In the process they are snapping a 2 day losing streak. The Dow industrial average also euros but at a more modest pace.