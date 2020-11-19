Major indices close near session highs. Snap 2 day losing streak

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ index leads the way

The NASDAQ and S&P index are closing near session highs. In the process they are snapping a 2 day losing streak.  The Dow industrial average also euros but at a more modest pace.

The final numbers for the day are showing:
  • S&P index up 14.08 points or 0.39% at 3581.87
  • NASDAQ index up 103.11 points or 0.87% at 11904.71
  • Dow industrial average up at 44.81 points or 0.15% at 29483.23
Despite the gains, the S&P index is on track for a weekly loss.

Some leaders today include:
  • Goodrx, +12.47%. The online pharmaceutical company was hit hard over the last few days on the news that Amazon would be entering that market
  • Crowdstrike, +4.52%
  • Wells Fargo, +4.43%
  • Slack, +4.41%
  • AMD, +3.7%
  • Square, +3.39%
  • Alcoa, +3.33%
  • Salesforce, +2.93%
  • Tesla, +2.54%
  • First Solar, +2.5%
  • Beyond Meat, +2.48%

Some losers today include:
  • Exxon Mobil, -3.72%
  • General Dynamics, -2.29%
  • United health, -2.18%
  • Booking.com, -1.69%
  • Walt Disney, -1.52%
  • Amgen, -1.36%
  • Charles Schwab, -1.28%
  • Chubb, -1.25%
  • AT&T, -1.19%
  • Walgreen boots, -0.99%
  • FedEx, -0.99%
  • MasterCard, -0.6%
  • Gilead, -0.44%

