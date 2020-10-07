Major indices close sharply higher. Dow has best day since July
Technical Analysis
S&P index has all sectors in the greenThe major US stock indices are closing sharply higher on hopes for targeted coronavirus aid
- All 30 Dow stocks closed in the green
- All 11 S&P sectors closed higher
- Dow is up nearly 600 points at the highs
- Stocks close higher to last 3 trading days
- Dow closes at the highest level since September 2
- Dow has best day since July
- The gains today erased the losses (and then some) from yesterday. Yesterday the S&P fell -1.4%. The NASDAQ index fell -1.57% and the Dow industrial average fell by -1.34%.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 58.47 points or 1.74% at 3419.43. The high reached 3426.26. The low extended to 334.56
- NASDAQ index closed up 209.99 points or 1.88% at 11364.59. The high reached 11380.55. The low reached 11258.35
- Dow rose 530.7 points or 1.91% at 28303.46. The hi reached 28369.66. The low extended to 27971.36
Some winners include:
- First Solar, +7.08%
- Netflix, +5.71%
- American Express, +4.35%
- United Airlines, +4.30%
- Corning, +4.25%
- Beyond Meat, +4.0%
- Salesforce, +3.89%
- Western Digital, +3.56%
- Slack, +3.53%
- Boeing, +3.16%
The worst performing Dow stocks include:
- Verizon, +0.2%
- Walmart, +0.2%
- Merck and Company, +0.51%
Other losers today included:
- Exxon Mobil, -2.49%
- GoodRx, -1.14%
- Lyft, -0.49%
- Papa John's, -0.38%
- Crowdstrike, -0.34%
- Facebook, -0.27%
- Raytheon, unchanged