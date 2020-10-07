Major indices close sharply higher. Dow has best day since July

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P index has all sectors in the green

The major US stock indices are closing sharply higher on hopes for targeted coronavirus aid
  • All 30 Dow stocks closed in the green
  • All 11 S&P sectors closed higher
  • Dow is up nearly 600 points at the highs
  • Stocks close higher to last 3 trading days
  • Dow closes at the highest level since September 2
  • Dow has best day since July
  • The gains today erased the losses (and then some) from yesterday. Yesterday the S&P fell -1.4%. The NASDAQ index fell -1.57% and the Dow industrial average fell by -1.34%.
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 58.47 points or 1.74% at 3419.43. The high reached 3426.26. The low extended to 334.56
  • NASDAQ index closed up 209.99 points or 1.88% at 11364.59. The high reached 11380.55. The low reached 11258.35
  • Dow rose 530.7 points or 1.91% at 28303.46. The hi reached 28369.66. The low extended to 27971.36
Some winners include:
  • First Solar, +7.08%
  • Netflix, +5.71%
  • American Express, +4.35%
  • United Airlines, +4.30%
  • Corning, +4.25%
  • Beyond Meat, +4.0%
  • Salesforce, +3.89%
  • Western Digital, +3.56%
  • Slack, +3.53%
  • Boeing, +3.16%
The worst performing Dow stocks include:
  • Verizon, +0.2%
  • Walmart, +0.2%
  • Merck and Company, +0.51%
Other losers today included:
  • Exxon Mobil, -2.49%
  • GoodRx, -1.14%
  • Lyft, -0.49%
  • Papa John's, -0.38%
  • Crowdstrike, -0.34%
  • Facebook, -0.27%
  • Raytheon, unchanged
