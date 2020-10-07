Major indices close sharply higher. Dow has best day since July

S&P index has all sectors in the green

All 30 Dow stocks closed in the green



All 11 S&P sectors closed higher



Dow is up nearly 600 points at the highs



Stocks close higher to last 3 trading days



Dow closes at the highest level since September 2



Dow has best day since July



The gains today erased the losses (and then some) from yesterday. Yesterday the S&P fell -1.4%. The NASDAQ index fell -1.57% and the Dow industrial average fell by -1.34%.

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 58.47 points or 1.74% at 3419.43. The high reached 3426.26. The low extended to 334.56



NASDAQ index closed up 209.99 points or 1.88% at 11364.59. The high reached 11380.55. The low reached 11258.35



Dow rose 530.7 points or 1.91% at 28303.46. The hi reached 28369.66. The low extended to 27971.36 Some winners include: First Solar, +7.08%

Netflix, +5.71%



American Express, +4.35%



United Airlines, +4.30%



Corning, +4.25%



Beyond Meat, +4.0%



Salesforce, +3.89%



Western Digital, +3.56%



Slack, +3.53%



Boeing, +3.16%

The worst performing Dow stocks include:

Verizon, +0.2%



Walmart, +0.2%



Merck and Company, +0.51%

Other losers today included:

Exxon Mobil, -2.49%



GoodRx, -1.14%

Lyft, -0.49%



Papa John's, -0.38%



Crowdstrike, -0.34%

Facebook, -0.27%

Raytheon, unchanged

The major US stock indices are closing sharply higher on hopes for targeted coronavirus aid