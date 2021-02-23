Major indices close well off session lows

NASDAQ closes lower for the 5th time in 6 trading days

S&P index closed higher for the 1st time in 6 trading days



NASDAQ index closed lower for the 5th time in 6 trading days



Dow industrial average is now up for 3 consecutive days

The NASDAQ index although lower on the day by -0.5%, traded as low as -3.91%.



The final numbers are showing:

S&P index +4.87 points or 0.13% at 3881.37. The low price reached 3805.59. The high price extended to 3895.98



NASDAQ index fell -67.849 points or -0.5% at 13465.19. The low reached 13003.98. The high price extended to 13526.09



Dow industrial average rose 15.66 points or 0.05% at 31537.35. The low price extended to 31158.76. The high price reached 31653.38



The Russell 2000 was the worst performer today. It fell -19.76 points or -0.88% to 2231.31. The low price reached 2169.078. The high price extended to 2248.41.

S&P index and Dow industrial average moved higher on the day, but the NASDAQ continued its moved to the downside.