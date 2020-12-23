Major indices close with mixed results

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow and S&P higher on the day. Nasdaq lower and closes near the lows. The Russell 2000 closes at a record

The US major indices are closing with mixed results. The down S&P index are closing higher on the day. The Nasdaq index is closing lower and near the lows for the day. The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks closed at a record high.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 2.75 points or 0.07% at 3690.01. The high price reached 3711.24. The low price was just below the closing level at 3689.28
  • Nasdaq index fell 36.805 points or -0.29% at 12771.15. The high reached 12841.92. The low was at 12758.67
  • Dow industrial average rose 114.32 points or 0.3% to 30129.83. The high price reached 30292.53. The low price extended to 30046.73

