Major indices closed the session with mixed results

S&P up. Dow unchanged. NASDAQ down

The NASDAQ and Dow close at a record yesterday. Today, both were lower at the close so no new records. The NASDAQ composite was down for the 2nd straight day in a row. The final numbers are showing:

the S&P index up 2.16 points or 0.07% at 3076.78. The high reached 3078.34. The low extended to 3065.89



The NASDAQ index fell 24.052 points or -0.29% at 8410.62. The high reached 8426.57. The low extended to 8379.328

The Dow is ended the day nearly unchanged at 27492.5, down -0.07 points or a negligible percentage change Below is a graphical representation of the percentage high percentage low in percent's close of the North American and European stock indices today.







