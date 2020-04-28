Major indices continue the move higher in early New York trading





A snapshot of the major indices around 7 minutes into the opening are showing:

S&P index up 33.09 points or 1.15% at 2911.57



NASDAQ index up 60.156 points or 0.69% at 8790.32



Dow industrial average up what 294 points or 1.22% at 24427.78



After the close today, Alphabet releases their earnings. Tomorrow and on Thursday, Facebook, Microsoft (on Wednesday) and Amazon and Apple (on Thursday) will follow. Those 5 stocks are the most capitalized. Having the top 5 released in the same week is only happened 2 other times in the past ( see post here ). In the other 2 weeks, the stock market during the week close down -3.7% and -3.9% respectively. Yesterday the major indices rose by 1.1% to 1.5%.

See here for global coronavirus case data

The S&P index close above its 50 day moving average yesterday. The 50 day moving average currently comes in at 8788.53. The next target is the 200 day moving average at 3006.90.