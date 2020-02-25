Major indices down hard again

Dow and S&P down over 3%. 4th day of declines in a row

The US stocks are closing down sharply for the 2nd day in a row . The Dow and S&P have the worst 2 day decline since February 2018. The Dow has plunged more than 1900 points in 2 days. The Nasdaq index also moved into and closed in the red for the year (below a 8972.60).





The final numbers are showing

The S&P index fell 97.68 points or -3.03% at 3128.21. The high reached 3246.99. The low extended to 3118.77

The Nasdaq index fell -255.66 points or -2.77% at 8965.61. It's high reached 9315.25. The low extended to 8940.488

The Dow fell 879.44 points or -3.15% at 27081.36. The high reached 28149.20. The low extended to 26997.62.

After the close, Disney announced that is the CEO Bob Iger would be stepping down. He will be replaced by Bob Chapek effective immediately.