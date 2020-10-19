Major indices down over 1.25% on the day

All 3 indices lower by over 1.25%.

The US stocks are trading at session lows with the major indices each down over 1%. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index minus up 47.52 points or -1.36% 3436.42



NASDAQ index -144 points or -1.24% 11526.60



Dow industrial average -363 points or -1.27% at 28242

Looking at the NASDAQ index, the price is trading at its lowest level since October 9. The price is approaching its 100 hour moving average at 11492.31. The pair has not traded below its 100 hour moving average since September 25.











The Washington Post's Erica Werner is tweeting that:













