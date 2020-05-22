Major indices end mixed. 2nd weekly gain in 3 weeks for the major indices

Major indices close near session highs

The major indices are closing near the session highs for the day. The final numbers are showing





S&P index +6.94 points or 0.24% at 2955.45. The hi for the day reached 2956.76. The low extended to 2933.59



Nasdaq closed up 39.705 points or 0.43% at 9324.58. The high for the day reached 9328.28. The low was down at 9239.41

Dow fell -8.96 points or -0.04% to 24465.18. The high reached 24481.64. The low extended to 24294.07 Also of note: Dow best weekly gain in 6 weeks



NASDAQ closes less than 5% from all time highs



S&P index closes less than 12% from all time highs



For the trading week:

S&P index rose 3.2%



NASDAQ index rose 3.44%



Dow rose by 3.29%