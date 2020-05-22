Major indices end mixed. 2nd weekly gain in 3 weeks for the major indices
Major indices close near session highs
The major indices are closing near the session highs for the day. The final numbers are showing
- S&P index +6.94 points or 0.24% at 2955.45. The hi for the day reached 2956.76. The low extended to 2933.59
- Nasdaq closed up 39.705 points or 0.43% at 9324.58. The high for the day reached 9328.28. The low was down at 9239.41
- Dow fell -8.96 points or -0.04% to 24465.18. The high reached 24481.64. The low extended to 24294.07
Also of note:
- Dow best weekly gain in 6 weeks
- NASDAQ closes less than 5% from all time highs
- S&P index closes less than 12% from all time highs
- Dow closes 16% from the record high
- S&P index rose 3.2%
- NASDAQ index rose 3.44%
- Dow rose by 3.29%
For 2020,
- NASDAQ index leads the way with a 3.92% gain
- S&P index is still down by -8.52% (and is -12% from the all-time high)
- Dow is lower by -14.27% (and is -16% from the all-time high)