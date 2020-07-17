Major US indices end the session with mixed results

Dow industrial average down for the 2nd consecutive day





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index, up 9.18 points or +0.29% at 3224.75



NASDAQ index, up 29.36 points or 0.28% at 10503.19



Dow industrial average, down -62.25 points or -0.23% at 26672.40

For the week, the Dow led the way, while the NASDAQ index ended the week in the red. The final numbers are showing:

S&P index, up 1.25%



NASDAQ index, down -1.08%



Dow industrial average, up 2.29%

For the year, the NASDAQ index is the runaway leader. In fact it's the only major indices in North America and Europe and is higher. The Shanghai CSI 300 is the only major indices higher on the year (up 10.94%). In the US the year-to-date numbers are showing:

S&P index, -0.19%



Dow industrial average -6.54%



NASDAQ index up 17.06%



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The major US stock indices are ending the session with mixed results. The gains were led by the S&P index. The Dow industrial average fell for the 2nd consecutive day. The S&P index close week just below the year end closing level of 3230.78. It is still down -0.19% on the year