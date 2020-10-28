Major indices plunge on Covid/election fear. Close near session lows

Big day tomorrow on the earnings front





Some of the highlights in the numbers today

Dow closes down for the 4th consecutive day

Dow has the longest losing streak since February



Dow closes at the lowest level since July 31



Dow closed below its 100 day moving average at 27250.30. Approaches its 200 day moving average at 26226.46



S&P has a 3 day losing streak



S&P sees all 11 sectors moved to the downside



S&P index closed below its 100 day moving average at 3306.05



NASDAQ index closed below its 50 day moving average at 11313.65, but above its 100 day moving average at 10870.86

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell -119.51 points or -3.52% to 3271.17.



The NASDAQ index fell by -426.48 points or -3.73% to 11004.86.



Dow industrial average fell minus hundred 42.18 points or -3.43% to 26520.74

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The major indices fell sharply on Covid/election fears. European countries imposed new restrictions. Case count continue to rise putting pressure on hospitals. A lack of a coronavirus stimulus deal in the US is also weighing. Finally, uncertainty about the upcoming election is also frightened traders. The volatility index (Vix index )rose by 19.31% to close to 40.