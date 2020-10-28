Major indices plunge on Covid/election fear. Close near session lows
Technical Analysis
Big day tomorrow on the earnings frontThe major indices fell sharply on Covid/election fears. European countries imposed new restrictions. Case count continue to rise putting pressure on hospitals. A lack of a coronavirus stimulus deal in the US is also weighing. Finally, uncertainty about the upcoming election is also frightened traders. The volatility index (Vix index )rose by 19.31% to close to 40.
Some of the highlights in the numbers today
- Dow closes down for the 4th consecutive day
- Dow has the longest losing streak since February
- Dow closes at the lowest level since July 31
- Dow closed below its 100 day moving average at 27250.30. Approaches its 200 day moving average at 26226.46
- S&P has a 3 day losing streak
- S&P sees all 11 sectors moved to the downside
- S&P index closed below its 100 day moving average at 3306.05
- NASDAQ index closed below its 50 day moving average at 11313.65, but above its 100 day moving average at 10870.86
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index fell -119.51 points or -3.52% to 3271.17.
- The NASDAQ index fell by -426.48 points or -3.73% to 11004.86.
- Dow industrial average fell minus hundred 42.18 points or -3.43% to 26520.74