Major indices have another wild ride in trading today

Major indices close near highs for the day





The major indices are all closing higher and near their session highs after earlier falls were erased.

Dow posted the best weekly performance in four weeks



NASDAQ sees its second straight weekly loss



Dow S&P and NASDAQ snap three day losing streak



Russell 2000 index increases by 2.11% to lead the way today

A look of the final numbers shows:

S&P index up 73.4 points work +1.95% at 3841.86. At the lows, the S&P was down -1.02%.



NASDAQ index of 196.67 points or 1.55% at 12920.14. At the lows and NASDAQ was down -2.57%



Dow industrial average up 571.7 points or 1.85% at 31495.84. At the lows the Dow industrial average was down -0.51%



Russell index rose 45.28 points or 2.11% at 2192.92. At the lows of the Russell index was down -2.88%.

For the week, the Dow industrial average led the way in the US with a 1.82% gain. In Europe, the UK FTSE 100 rose by 2.27%

For the week, the Dow industrial average led the way in the US with a 1.82% gain. In Europe, the UK FTSE 100 rose by 2.27%



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

It was another wild day in the equity complex.