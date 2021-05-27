Major indices close with modest changes on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow and S&P up for the second straight day. 

The major indices are closing with modest changes on the day. The Dow is leading the way with a gain of 0.4%. 

  • The Dow and S&P are up for the second straight day
  • The NASDAQ remains on track for its 1st monthly loss since October
  • Dow and S&P are both on track for monthly gains
  • S&P is 1% from its all-time high
  • Russell 2000 the way for the second consecutive day
A look at the final numbers shows:
  • S&P index up 4.76 points or 0.11% at 4200.79
  • NASDAQ down 1.72 points or -0.01% at 13736.28
  • Dow up 141.59 points or less 0.41% at 34464.64.
Salesforce after the close announced better earnings and revenues. The stock is up 1.6% in after-hours trading.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose