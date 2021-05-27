Major indices close with modest changes on the day
Technical Analysis
Dow and S&P up for the second straight day.The major indices are closing with modest changes on the day. The Dow is leading the way with a gain of 0.4%.
- The Dow and S&P are up for the second straight day
- The NASDAQ remains on track for its 1st monthly loss since October
- Dow and S&P are both on track for monthly gains
- S&P is 1% from its all-time high
- Russell 2000 the way for the second consecutive day
A look at the final numbers shows:
- S&P index up 4.76 points or 0.11% at 4200.79
- NASDAQ down 1.72 points or -0.01% at 13736.28
- Dow up 141.59 points or less 0.41% at 34464.64.
Salesforce after the close announced better earnings and revenues. The stock is up 1.6% in after-hours trading.