Major indices have worst day since March 16th.
Technical Analysis
Dow and S&P down for the 3rd day in a rowThe major indices had there worst day since March 16 as concerns about the growth prospects and increases in coronavirus cases weigh on equities. Initial jobless claims should another 1.5 million increase which certainly did not help.
- The Dow is closing at the lowest level since May 27.
- The Dow and S&P are down for the 3rd day in a row
- all 30 of the Dow stocks close lower with Boeing the weakest at -16.42%
- worst day since March 16 for the major indices
- The NASDAQ index snapped it's a 4 day win streak
- Dow and S&P on track for its worst week in 3 months
- S&P index closes below its 200 day moving average at 3013
- the Dow industrial average is within 300 points of a 10% decline from the high (24824 is the level)
- the Dow industrial average fell back below its 100 day moving average at 25123.55, but is closing just above that level at 25128.13
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -188.04 points or -5.89% up 3002.10. The low for the day reached 2999.49. The high was way up at 3123.53
- NASDAQ index fell -527.62 points or -5.27% to 9492.72. That was just above the low for the day at 9491.30. The high was up at 9868.02
- The Dow industrial average fell 1861.82 points or -6.9% to 25128.13. The low for the day reached 25082.72. The high was up at 26294.08
big losers today included:
- Boeing, -16.42%
- United Airlines, -16.09%
- Delta Air Lines, -14.01%
- Citigroup, -13.37%
- Schlumberger, -11.60%
- Southwest Airlines, -11.58%
- Marriott, -10.91%
- Fiat Chrysler, -10.10%
- Bank of America, -10.0%
- Ford Motor, -9.9%
- Wells Fargo, -9.83%
- PNC financial, -9.62%
- Goldman Sachs, -9.14%
- IBM, -9.12%
- J.P. Morgan, -8.37%
The pattern of airlines and financials are chief among the biggest decliners today.
The biggest gainer in the Dow 30 today was Walmart which only fell by -0.87%. Procter & Gamble was the next best performer with a -2.41% decline.
Were there any winners today?
- Zoom increase by 0.54%