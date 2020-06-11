Major indices have worst day since March 16th.

big losers today included:

Boeing, -16.42%



United Airlines, -16.09%



Delta Air Lines, -14.01%



Citigroup, -13.37%



Schlumberger, -11.60%



Southwest Airlines, -11.58%



Marriott, -10.91%



Fiat Chrysler, -10.10%



Bank of America, -10.0%



Ford Motor, -9.9%



Wells Fargo, -9.83%



PNC financial, -9.62%



Goldman Sachs, -9.14%



IBM, -9.12%



J.P. Morgan, -8.37%



The pattern of airlines and financials are chief among the biggest decliners today.







The biggest gainer in the Dow 30 today was Walmart which only fell by -0.87%. Procter & Gamble was the next best performer with a -2.41% decline.







Were there any winners today?

