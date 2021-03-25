Major indices higher as the day works toward the close

Volatile up and down trading today





The snapshot currently shows:

S&P index up 18.6 points or 0.48% at 3907.57

NASDAQ index up 13.2 points or 0.10% at 12975.21

Dow up 180 points or 0.55% at 32598.84 The road to the upside has been full of lots of ups and downs.





For the Nasdaq, the change from yesterday saw the swings take the price:

Down -124 points to

Up 21.97 point, to

Down -175 points, to

Up 12.64 points, to

Down -106 points, to

Back up 34 points. That is a lot of ups and downs intraday. Where will it end?



The major indices are trying to snap a 2 day losing streak.





The major indices are higher as the stock day works toward the close. Although higher, there have been a number of ups and downs.