Major indices higher as the day works toward the close
Technical Analysis
Volatile up and down trading todayThe major indices are higher as the stock day works toward the close. Although higher, there have been a number of ups and downs.
The snapshot currently shows:
- S&P index up 18.6 points or 0.48% at 3907.57
- NASDAQ index up 13.2 points or 0.10% at 12975.21
- Dow up 180 points or 0.55% at 32598.84
For the Nasdaq, the change from yesterday saw the swings take the price:
- Down -124 points to
- Up 21.97 point, to
- Down -175 points, to
- Up 12.64 points, to
- Down -106 points, to
- Back up 34 points.
That is a lot of ups and downs intraday. Where will it end?
The major indices are trying to snap a 2 day losing streak.