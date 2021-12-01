Major indices higher but off premarket levels in early US trading

Dow industrial average up 234 points or 0.69% at 34725



S&P index up 46 points or 1.01% at 4612.91



NASDAQ index up 157 points or 1.01% at 15695



The small-cap Russell 2000 index is up 36 points or 1.66% at 2235.26.







In other markets as US stock trading gets underway:



Spot gold is up at $13 at $1787



Spot silver is down $0.11 at $22.69



WTI crude oil futures are trading at $60.41



Bitcoin is trading up at $58,475 near highs for the day in the US debt market,



2 year yield is trading at 0.591% +6.5 basis points



5 year yield is at 1.204%, up 5.8 basis points



10 year at 1.480%, up 3.9 basis points



30 year 1.821%, +3.5 basis points

IN the forex market, the NZD is the strongest of the majors while the CHF is the weakest.







