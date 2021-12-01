Major indices higher but off premarket levels in early US trading
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index leading the wayThe three major indices are higher but off premarket levels in early US trading. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 234 points or 0.69% at 34725
- S&P index up 46 points or 1.01% at 4612.91
- NASDAQ index up 157 points or 1.01% at 15695
The small-cap Russell 2000 index is up 36 points or 1.66% at 2235.26.
In other markets as US stock trading gets underway:
- Spot gold is up at $13 at $1787
- Spot silver is down $0.11 at $22.69
- WTI crude oil futures are trading at $60.41
- Bitcoin is trading up at $58,475 near highs for the day
in the US debt market,
- 2 year yield is trading at 0.591% +6.5 basis points
- 5 year yield is at 1.204%, up 5.8 basis points
- 10 year at 1.480%, up 3.9 basis points
- 30 year 1.821%, +3.5 basis points
IN the forex market, the NZD is the strongest of the majors while the CHF is the weakest.