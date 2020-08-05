Major indices higher in early New York trading

Disney helps to push the Dow higher





A snapshot of the major indices around 7 minutes into the opening are showing:

S&P index up 16.11 points or 0.49% at 3322.62



NASDAQ index is trading at a another new record high level. It is currently up 27.67 points or 0.25% at 10968.84



Dow industrial average is up 206.39 points or 0.77% at 27034.80

The major indices are opening higher after Disney's earnings and their pivot away from theaters and more toward their Disney plus channel. They announced that they would release Mulan on that station for a one time fee of around $30. Disney shares are up over 6% on the day