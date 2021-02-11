Major indices higher in early trading
Technical Analysis
Pot stocks take it on the chin in early trading
The major indices are higher and in early US trading. However, 1 of the highflying sectors - the pot stocks - are taking on the chin today. Tilray is down some 22%.
A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open is showing:
- S&P index up 10.71 points or 0.27% at 3920.
- NASDAQ index up 58 points or 0.42% 14030
- Dow up 54 points or 0.17% 31492
The stocks are off there highs as sellers come in on the bell.