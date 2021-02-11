Major indices higher in early trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Pot stocks take it on the chin in early trading

The major indices are higher and in early US trading.  However, 1 of the highflying sectors - the pot stocks - are taking on the chin today.  Tilray is down some 22%.  

A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open is showing:
  • S&P index up 10.71 points or 0.27% at 3920.
  • NASDAQ index up 58 points or 0.42% 14030
  • Dow up 54 points or 0.17% 31492
The stocks are off there highs as sellers come in on the bell.

