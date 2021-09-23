Major indices higher in early US trading
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average leading the wayThe major European indices open higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way. The indices all moved higher yesterday with the Dow and S&P snapping a four day decline. The Nasdaq close higher for the second consecutive day.
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average is up 263 points or 0.77% at 34521
- S&P index is up 23.71 points or 0.54% 4419
- NASDAQ index is up 49 points or 0.33% at 14946
in other markets as US trading gets underway:
- Spot gold is trading down $-14.82 or -0.84% at $1753.45.
- Spot silver is down seven cents or -0.31% $22.59
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.15 at $72.38
- Bitcoin is trading up $240 and $43,830.
A snapshot of the forex market shows the NZD and CAD are now the dual strongest currencies. The JPY is the weakest of the majors. The USD is weaker with most of the declines vs the commodity currencies and the GBP (on the BOE hawkishness).