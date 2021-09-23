Major indices higher in early US trading

in other markets as US trading gets underway:



Spot gold is trading down $-14.82 or -0.84% at $1753.45.



Spot silver is down seven cents or -0.31% $22.59



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.15 at $72.38



Bitcoin is trading up $240 and $43,830.



A snapshot of the forex market shows the NZD and CAD are now the dual strongest currencies. The JPY is the weakest of the majors. The USD is weaker with most of the declines vs the commodity currencies and the GBP (on the BOE hawkishness).