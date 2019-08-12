Major indices in the US open lower.

S&P dips below 100 day MA at 2904.83. Nasdaq also back below 100 day MA at 7938.88

The major indice are open and they are in the red. The snapshot a few minutes after the bell are showing:





The S&P index -18.27 points or -0.63% at 2900.38. That takes the price below its 100 day moving average at 2904.83

The NASDAQ index is trading down -49.5 points or -0.62% at 7909.633. It's 100 day moving average is currently at 7938.88

The Dow industrial average is trading down -200 points or -0.76% at 26073.44





two year 1.595%, -5.1 basis points



five-year 1.518%, -6.0 basis points



10 year 1.681%, -6.3 basis points



30 year 2.188%, -7.0 basis points

Gold is trading higher by $11.12 or 0.75% at $1503.42.

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.33 at $54.83 or 0.61% after being lower earlier in the session (low reached $53.54. High reached $54.93 so far)

ForexLive

US yields are trading sharply lower on flight into safety flows: