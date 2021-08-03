Major indices are trading mixed in early New York trading
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index up for the fourth time in five trading daysThe major indices are trading mixed after about 10 minutes of trading in the early NY sesssion. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average is trading near unchanged at 34839.68
- S&P is up 1.84 points or 0.04% at 4389.00
- NASDAQ index up 7.98 points or 0.05% at 14689.05
in other markets as stock trading gets underway:
- Spot gold is trading unchanged at $1812.85.
- Spot silver is up $0.21 or 0.78% at $25.56
- WTI crude oil futures are down $1.70 or -2.38% at $69.86
- Bitcoin is trading fairly steady from earlier levels at $38,565
In the forex, the CAD has taken over as the weakest of the major currencies as oil prices continue to tumble weakening the CAD in the process. The USDCAD as a just moved back above its 200 hour moving average near 1.2525 and the is quickly trading up to 1.2561. The NZD and AUD remain the strongest of the majors.