Major indices mixed as stock trading gets underway for the day

The major US stock indices are opening mixed. The NASDAQ index is trading higher while the Dow and S&P are down on the day.

A snapshot currently shows:

spot gold is trading down $1.12 or -0.06% at $1725.83. The high reached $1738.15. The low extended to $1718.31

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.06 or 0.16% of $38.02 for the July contract. The always contract is trading up $0.05 or 0.16% at $38.27



In the forex market the GBP remains the biggest mover. It is the runaway weakest of the major currencies. The JPY the strongest with the GBPJPY change of 1.18% the biggest change for the major currency pairs. The USD is mostly higher with gains vs. all the major currencies with the exception of the JPY. The USDCAD is also little changed on the day.









