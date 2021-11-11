Major indices mixed with the Dow industrial average feeling the pressure from Disney

Technical Analysis

Disney shares down -7.0%

The major US indices are trading mixed with the Dow industrial average feeling the pressure from the sharp decline in Disney shares after disappointing earnings.  Disney is currently trading down -7.52% at $161.41.

A look at the major indices currently shows:
  • Dow industrial average -1 point or -0.01% at 36076
  • S&P index up 13.05 points or 0.28% at 4661
  • NASDAQ index up 119 points or 0.76% 15742
The major indices are lower for the week. That would snapped a five week win streak.

In other markets:
  • Spot gold is trading up $12.84 or 0.69% at $1861.57
  • Spot silver is trading up $0.44 or 1.8% at $25.05
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.40 or 0.49% $81.74
  • Bitcoin is trading near unchanged at $65,000
In the forex, the USD that move to the top of the table as the strongest of the major currencies. The CAD is the weakest. 

The US dollar is now the strongest of the major currencies
The US debt market is closed today in observance of Veterans Day. The Canadian markets are also closed in observance of the Remembrance Day.
