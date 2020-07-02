Major indices move higher after strong jobs report

Him in the The Dow leads the way today

The US stock markets are open and it is a another positive day (at least at the opening). The major indices are all trading up over 1.3%. The Dow industrial average which fell yesterday by -0.3% is a leading the way to the upside with a gain of near 1.7%. The S&P index and NASDAQ index are also trading quite well. Recall the NASDAQ index closed at a record high level yesterday.





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index up 47 points or 1.5% at 13162.44



NASDAQ index up 141 points or 1.39% at 10297.5



Dow industrial average up 438 points or 1.7% at 26172.5

In the US debt market, the yields are higher but off there highest levels:



2 year 0.162%, +0.2 basis points



5 year 0.318%, +0.6 basis points



10 year 0.695%, +1.9 basis points



30 year 1.451%, +2.1 basis points

Spot gold is trading down $1.50 or -0.08% at $1760.40.



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.64 or 1.6% at $40.45.

