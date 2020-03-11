Major indices move to session lows

Dow down over 4%

the major indices have moved to new session lows with the Dow industrial average the hardest hit. That index is currently down -4.12%.







A snapshot of the market currently shows:



S&P index -110.68 points or -3.84% at 2771



NASDAQ index -289 points or -3.46% at 8056



Dow down -1031 points or -4.12% at 23987.03

The low price for the S&P index on Tuesday reached 2734.43. The low price yesterday reached a low of 2734.00. The low price today has so far reached 2771.00. The low price going back to June 3, 2019 low reached 2728.81.







What would be a 20% decline from the high for the S&P index?





The 20% decline from the high would be at 2714.81. That is 56 points from the low today. Be aware.













For your guide, a 20% decline in the Nasdaq targets 7870.69 (from the high). For the Dow, a 20% decline would take the price to 23654.85.