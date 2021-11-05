Major indices open higher and at record levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ working on its 10th consecutive up the day

The major US indices are opening higher and at record levels. 
  • The NASDAQ index is trading up for the 10th consecutive day
  • the S&P index is working on its seventh consecutive day to the upside
  • The NASDAQ index has closed at a record level for 42 days in 2021
  • The S&P index has closed at a record level for 63 days in 2021
  • the Dow industrial average fell yesterday but is recovering its losses today
A look at the numbers a few minutes into the opening shows:
  • Dow industrial average up 174 points or 0.48% at 36310
  • S&P index up 25.18 points or 0.54% 4705.40
  • NASDAQ index up 78 points or 0.49% 16018.36
In other markets as US stock trading gets under way:
  • Spot gold is up $9.54 or 0.54% $1800.50
  • Spot silver is trading up $0.21 or 0.88% $23.97
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.19 at $80
  • Bitcoin is trading up about $250 at $61,712
In the US debt market, the 10 and 30 year yields are lower. The yield curve is also flatter with the two – 10 year spread at 106.6 basis points versus 110.7 basis points at the close yesterday.

US yields are lower
