Major indices open higher and at record levels
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ working on its 10th consecutive up the day
The major US indices are opening higher and at record levels.
- The NASDAQ index is trading up for the 10th consecutive day
- the S&P index is working on its seventh consecutive day to the upside
- The NASDAQ index has closed at a record level for 42 days in 2021
- The S&P index has closed at a record level for 63 days in 2021
- the Dow industrial average fell yesterday but is recovering its losses today
A look at the numbers a few minutes into the opening shows:
In other markets as US stock trading gets under way:
- Dow industrial average up 174 points or 0.48% at 36310
- S&P index up 25.18 points or 0.54% 4705.40
- NASDAQ index up 78 points or 0.49% 16018.36
- Spot gold is up $9.54 or 0.54% $1800.50
- Spot silver is trading up $0.21 or 0.88% $23.97
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.19 at $80
- Bitcoin is trading up about $250 at $61,712