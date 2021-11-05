Major indices open higher and at record levels

NASDAQ working on its 10th consecutive up the day

The major US indices are opening higher and at record levels.

The NASDAQ index is trading up for the 10th consecutive day

the S&P index is working on its seventh consecutive day to the upside



The NASDAQ index has closed at a record level for 42 days in 2021



The S&P index has closed at a record level for 63 days in 2021



the Dow industrial average fell yesterday but is recovering its losses today

A look at the numbers a few minutes into the opening shows:



Dow industrial average up 174 points or 0.48% at 36310



S&P index up 25.18 points or 0.54% 4705.40



NASDAQ index up 78 points or 0.49% 16018.36



Spot gold is up $9.54 or 0.54% $1800.50



Spot silver is trading up $0.21 or 0.88% $23.97



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.19 at $80



Bitcoin is trading up about $250 at $61,712 In the US debt market, the 10 and 30 year yields are lower. The yield curve is also flatter with the two – 10 year spread at 106.6 basis points versus 110.7 basis points at the close yesterday.

In other markets as US stock trading gets under way: