Major indices open higher but coming off highs in early trading

Nasdaq leading the way today

The major US stock indices are trading higher, but coming off the early highs for the day in early trading. The NASDAQ is looking to snap a four-day losing streak. It is leading the way to the upside so far today





They snapshot of the market currently shows:



S&P index up 13.23 points or 0.32% at 4177.89. The hi reached 4185.31

NASDAQ index up 78.83 points or 0.58% at 13712.33. The hi reached 13753.05



Dow up 34.87 points or 0.10% at 34167.90. It's high reached 34217.94



Spot gold is up $3.13 or 0.18% at 1782.19



Spot silver is down 3.8 cents or -0.15% at $26.47

WTI crude futures are up $0.77 or 1.17% at $66.46. The hi reached $66.67. The low reached $66.03

in the US debt market, yields have moved back toward unchanged after the treasury quarterly refunding announcement:

two year 0.160%, +0.2 basis points



5 year 0.810%, -0.6 basis points

10 year 1.587%, -0.5 basis points

30 year 2.262%, unchanged In the forex, the USD has given up the weakest of the majors to the EUR in early NY trading (it was the weakest at the start of the NY session). The NZD remains the strongest of the majors.



In other markets as stock trading gets underway: